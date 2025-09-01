Patanjali signs MoU for free treatment of ex-servicemen

Haridwar, Sep 1 (PTI) An MoU was signed on Monday between the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Department and Patanjali Yoga Gram for the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), under which ex-servicemen and their families will get free treatment at Patanjali Yoga Gram.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), there will be no limit on the treatment expenses for ex-servicemen and their families in yoga, ayurveda and naturopathy at Patanjali Yoga Gram.

About 60 lakh ex-servicemen and their families will benefit from this. Major General MPS Gill of Uttarakhand Sub Area (JOC) and yoga guru Ramdev exchanged files after signing the MoU.

Addressing a programme held on the occasion in the mini auditorium of the Patanjali University, Ramdev said both the Army and seers serve the country in their own way.

