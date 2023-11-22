Pataudi CJM sends attempt to murder case involving Monu Manesar to Gurugram sessions court

Gurugram, Nov 22 (PTI) A Pataudi court on Wednesday committed to the Gurugram sessions court the attempt to murder case against alleged cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar.

The next hearing will be held on November 30 in the Gurugram sessions court.

Advocate Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, counsel of Monu Manesar said that in the case, the Pataudi police had submitted a charge sheet against Monu Manesar and co-accused Sunil alias Sulli in Pataudi court on Saturday.

"During hearing through video conference from Bhondsi jail today, the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Tarannum Khan committed the case to the sessions court as this is triable. The next hearing will be held on November 30 in the sessions court in Gurugram," Bhardwaj said.

Rakesh Kumar, SHO of Pataudi police station said the accused Lalit and Rakesh were arrested by Gurugram Police and sent to jail. Accused Sunil alias Sulli had joined the investigation in compliance of the Punjab and Haryana High Court orders. Mohit alias Monu Yadav, resident of Manesar, was wanted in this case but he was also sent into judicial custody.

"We had submitted the charge sheet against Monu Manesar and Sunil alias Sulli in the court on Saturday. Three more suspects are still absconding in the case and we are trying to arrest them," said Inspector Kumar.

According to police, the case is related to a brawl between two groups in Pataudi's Baba Shah Mohalla on February 6 when Manesar was present with his group. A complaint was filed by Mubin Khan, a resident of the same locality, who alleged his son was shot at during firing between the two groups.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) against Manesar at the Pataudi police station on February 7.

Manesar was arrested in connection with the abduction and killing of Nasir and Junaid whose charred bodies were found in a vehicle on the Rajasthan-Haryana border on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted by some vigilantes who accused them of cow smuggling.

He was in the custody of the Rajasthan Police at the Ajmer prison before being sent to Gurugram on a production warrant on October 7.

After the Gurugram Police was granted Manesar's four-day production warrant, he was taken to Kanpur to recover the weapon used in the attempted murder case which was registered at the Pataudi police station.

After completing his four-day remand, Manesar was produced in the court on October 11. The court had then remanded him in judicial custody at the Bhondsi prison for 14 days.

On the next hearing on October 25, the court again extended his judicial custody for 14 days.

The Pataudi court on November 8 as well extended by 14 days the judicial custody of Manesar in the attempt to murder case. PTI COR CK