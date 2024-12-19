Path lab staffer held for shooting video of woman in changing room

Bhopal, Dec 19 (PTI) An employee of a private pathology lab and scan centre in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh was arrested on Thursday for allegedly shooting a video of a woman in the facility's changing room, a police official said.

Advertisment

The incident took place when the woman went inside the changing room at the centre to prepare for tests.

Her husband noticed a mobile phone hidden in the ceiling of the changing room and raised an alarm.

"Ward boy Vishal Thakur (20) has been arrested. We have found an objectionable clip of the woman in his mobile phone. He has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voyeurism and other offences. Further probe is underway," Arera Hills police station in charge Manoj Patwa said. PTI MAS BNM