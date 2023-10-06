Path of politics is slippery, says MP CM while inaugurating second phase of Mahakal Mahalok corridor in Ujjain

Bhopal, Oct 6 (PTI) The path of politics is slippery and there is fear of slipping at every step, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while inaugurating the second phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Mahalok' temple corridor in Ujjain.

Turning towards the spiritual leaders who had assembled for the function on Thursday night, Chouhan sought their blessings to ensure he continues to "walk on the path of virtue".

"You (spiritual leaders) must keep guiding us in the right direction because the path of politics is very slippery. There is fear of slipping at every step. Sometimes we slip ourselves and at times other people do. May your blessings remain (for us) to walk on the path of virtue," he said.

Polls to the 230-member Assembly are likely to be held at the end of the year and Chouhan, the state's longest serving CM, has often got emotional during the campaign.

Recently, he told women at a rally in his Budhni Assembly constituency in Sehore district that they would miss a "brother like me" when he is not around.

Earlier, in Khargone, Chouhan had said he had no greed for any post and that he would be happy even if his bones and flesh come of use and do good to people.

The name of Chouhan, who is seeking to become CM for a fifth time, has not been announced in the three lists of 79 candidates declared by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Incidentally, the 78 names include those of Union Ministers Narendra Sinmgh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste, as well as Indore strongman Kailash Vijayvargiya, all political heavyweights and contenders for the chief minister's post.

The second phase of the Mahakal Lok corridor has been built at a cost of Rs 242.3 crore.

The first phase, which was inaugurated by Prime Ministrer Narendra Modi in October last year, courted controversy after some idols broke amid heavy winds.

The opposition Congress accused the Chouhan government of "not sparing even gods" while indulging in corruption. PTI MAS BNM BNM