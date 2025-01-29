Path to power in Delhi determined by UP: BJP state chief Chaudhary

Meerut (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary on Sunday said that the path to power in Delhi is determined by Uttar Pradesh, and therefore the 2027 assembly elections are extremely important.

Addressing a meeting of the party workers in Meerut, Chaudhary said BJP is the only party where an ordinary worker can reach the highest positions, and this is the party's democratic identity.

"The path to power in Delhi is determined by Uttar Pradesh, and therefore the 2027 assembly elections are extremely important," he said.

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the 'INDIA' bloc, Chaudhary said that the opposition's only job is to find fault.

He alleged that dynastic politics prevails in the SP, Congress, and Mamata Banerjee's party (All India Trinamool Congress), while in the BJP, organisation is paramount.

He urged the workers to resolve to repeat the electoral successes achieved since 2014 in 2027 as well.

Referring to Meerut's historical contribution, he said that the 1857 revolution began here, and now the path to forming a government with a massive majority in 2027 will also be determined from here.

Regarding the voter list, the UP BJP chief cautioned the workers, saying that not a single valid voter's name should be left out of the voter list.

He instructed that after December 31, voters should be verified at every booth and the party's schemes should be taken to every household.

Chaudhary said that he himself joined the party as an ordinary worker, and it is only possible in the BJP that a person from the grassroots can reach the position of the state unit president.

Expressing gratitude to the central leadership, he said that he will always stand with the workers to uphold their respect.

Chaudhary also received a grand welcome from party workers on his first visit to Meerut on Sunday, and welcome programmes were organized at various locations.

Overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of the workers, Chaudhary called for preparations for the 2027 assembly elections and said that the party workers are the greatest strength of the BJP.