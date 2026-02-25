Path to Viksit Bharat runs through strong, sustainable cities: Manohar Lal

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday said the country's urban transformation is entering a "decisive phase", asserting that the path to Viksit Bharat by 2047 runs through strong, secure and sustainable cities.

Inaugurating the 18th edition of 'Municipalika' at Bharat Mandapam here, the minister said nearly 40 per cent of India's population currently lives in urban areas, and the number is expected to rise to around 80 crore over the next 25 years, according to a statement.

"Cities already contribute nearly 70 per cent of GDP and close to 90 per cent of revenues. The path to Viksit Bharat runs through strong, secure and sustainable cities," the statement quoted him as saying at the event. He also underlined the need for coordinated governance, policy clarity, infrastructure investment and technology integration.

Highlighting key government initiatives, Manohar Lal said programmes such as Swachh Bharat Mission and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, along with rental housing promotion, metro rail expansion and electric mobility, are strengthening urban infrastructure and service delivery.

He said Integrated Command and Control Centres have been set up in 100 cities, supported by over 84,000 CCTV cameras, to enhance safety and governance. The government is targeting 5,000 km of metro connectivity by 2047, he added.

Emphasising environmental sustainability, the minister said the Centre is focused on expanding electric vehicle adoption, reducing pollution levels and building greener, more liveable cities.

The three-day event, organised by Fairfest Media in association with the Good Governance India Foundation, brings together representatives from over 300 cities to deliberate on safe, smart and sustainable urban solutions.