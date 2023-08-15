Pathak was a tireless crusader for improved sanitation, says Congress

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday paid tributes to Sulabh International founder and social activist Bindeshwar Pathak, who passed away earlier in the day, saying he was a "tireless crusader for improved sanitation".

Pathak, a pioneer in building public toilets, died at AIIMS here due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, according to a close aide. He was 80.

"For many years, Bindeshwar Pathak who passed away earlier today, was a tireless crusader for improved sanitation. He made Sulabh a household name," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"I spent much time with him when the Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan was being designed in 2011. This Abhiyan was of course rebranded and relaunched as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by the one and only master marketeer. Sulabh's International Toilet Museum in New Delhi is a most unusual and educative place," said Ramesh, who was the environment minister between May 2009 and July 2011 in the UPA government.

Sulabh International is a social service organisation that works to promote human rights, environmental sanitation, waste management and reforms through education. PTI ASK DIV DIV