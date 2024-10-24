Pathan, who lost from Shiggaon in 2023, is Cong pick for Nov 13 bypoll

Bengaluru, Oct 24 (PTI) Congress on Thursday announced Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan as the party's candidate for the November 13 Assembly by-poll from Shiggaon segment.

Advertisment

Pathan had faced defeat against former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP in the 2023 Assembly polls.

By-poll for Shiggaon is necessitated, as the seat fell vacant following the election of Bommai to Lok Sabha in May.

BJP has fielded Bommai's son Bharath as its candidate.

Advertisment

The last date for filing nominations is October 25, and the final date for withdrawal of papers is October 30.

The Congress had late on Wednesday night announced C P Yogeeshwara, who joined the party quitting BJP, and Bellary MP E Tukaram's wife E Annapurna as its candidates from Channapatna and Sandur, respectively. These two other segments in the state are also going for by-polls on November 13.

In Shiggaon, the party was in a dilemma, whether the ticket should be given to a Muslim or a Panchamasali Lingayat candidate, party sources said.

Advertisment

Along with Pathan, the names of former MLA Syed Azeempeer Khadri, and former minister and MLA Vinay Kulkarni's daughter Vaishali Kulkarni were also doing rounds for the Shiggaon seat. PTI KSU SA