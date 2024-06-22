Pathology lab gutted in fire, no casualty

Thane, Jun 22 (PTI) A pathological laboratory was gutted in a major fire that broke out in a seven-storey building in Thane city of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, civic officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

The blaze erupted around 7 am on the third floor of the building located on Gokhale Road, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC), Yasin Tadvi, said.

"After being alerted, the fire brigade and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot along with three fire engines and doused the fire after two-and-a-half hours of efforts. The laboratory office along with its equipment, was gutted in the blaze," he said. PTI COR NP