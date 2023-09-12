Pathology lab operator held for raping woman in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Sep 12, PTI A pathology lab operator was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly raping a woman after administering sedatives, police said.

In her complaint registered at Colonelganj police station, the woman said the incident took place on August 31 when she visited the lab for some tests, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said.

She added that the pathology lab operator Mohammad Naem allegedly gave her sedatives and raped her, Shivraj said.

The accused also allegedly recorded a video of the incident and after the woman regained consciousness, he threatened her that he would send the video to her husband and share it on internet if she told anyone about the incident, the ASP said.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was lodged on Monday and the accused was arrested on Tuesday, he added.

The woman was sent for a medical examination and a probe is underway, the police said. PTI COR ABN RPA