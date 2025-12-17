Pathology lab operator kidnapped over money dispute, co-worker arrested

Indore, Dec 17 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a co-worker of a pathology lab operator in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for allegedly kidnapping the latter over a money dispute, officials said.

Sandeep Singh, who ran a pathology lab in the city, was forcibly abducted in a car from an area located under the Lasudia police station limits on Tuesday evening, the police said in a release.

Singh was safely rescued from a government cowshed building located in a forest in Agar-Malwa district, and his co-worker, Suresh Rathore, was arrested on kidnapping charges, it said.

Singh and Rathore had a financial dispute, which led to the kidnapping of the pathology lab operator, the release said.

A search is on for the other accused in the kidnapping case.