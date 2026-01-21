Patiala House Court to be closed for a few hours on some days for R-Day preparations

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The New Delhi Bar Association on Wednesday said the Patiala House Court here will be closed for a few hours on some days as part of arrangements being made for the Republic Day celebrations.

"Esteemed members are informed that in connection with arrangements for the Republic Day 2026, the Chief Justice (of Delhi High Court) has been pleased to order that New Delhi (district) court at Patiala House Court complex shall remain closed from 14.00 hours (2 pm) on January 22 to 14.00 hours (2 pm) on January 23," read the notice signed by the bar association's secretary Tarun Rana.

It added that the court would remain closed from 2 pm on January 25 to 2 pm on January 26. PTI MNR MNR RUK RUK