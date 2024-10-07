Patiala law university students go on hunger strike, demand removal of VC

Patiala, Oct 7 (PTI) Several students of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) have started a hunger strike here, demanding the removal of the vice chancellor for allegedly "violating" the privacy of female students during a surprise checking of the girls' hostel.

The students have been protesting against Vice Chancellor (VC) Jai Shankar Singh since September 22, when he conducted the checking.

According to the students, Singh questioned the dressing sense of some of the students during the checking, thus "violating" their privacy.

The VC has denied the allegations.

The students started the indefinite hunger strike on Sunday and said they would not budge till their demands were met.

Singh had earlier said that he had visited the girls' hostel to address the grievances of some students who had complained that they were having problems keeping tables and almirahs in their rooms due to lack of space.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spoke to the protesting students on September 27 and assured them that the state government was committed to delivering justice to them.

Earlier, the Punjab State Women Commission had written to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking the VC's immediate removal over his "highly inappropriate actions" during the hostel inspection.

"During this inspection, he not only entered the rooms of the female students but also made inappropriate and derogatory remarks regarding their attire, suggesting they should not wear certain types of clothes," commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill had said.

"This conduct has caused significant distress among the students and is viewed as a violation of their privacy and modesty," she had said. PTI COR CHS DIV DIV