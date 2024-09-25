Patiala law varsity students' protest enters day 4, VC denies allegations

Patiala, Sep 25 (PTI) The student protests at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) entered their fourth day on Wednesday, alleging that the vice-chancellor violated the privacy of female students at their hostel.

Amid the ongoing students' protest, the university authorities on Monday issued orders for closing the institution till further orders.

The development came a day after the students held a protest against the vice-chancellor for allegedly violating the privacy of female students at their hostel.

According to the students, the vice-chancellor had allegedly conducted a surprise check of the girls' hostel and questioned their dressing sense, thus violating their privacy.

They are demanding the vice chancellor's resignation.

Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, VC Jai Shankar Singh rejected the students' accusation.

He said he had visited the girl's hostel to address the grievances of some students who complained that they were having problems keeping their tables and almirahs in rooms and wanted more space.

Singh said he along with the women chief warden and women security guards went to address their issues at their request.

He said he did not say anything about the dressing sense of girls.

Singh said he has submitted a report on the issue to the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court who is the Chancellor of the law university.

He also appealed to students to end their protest, assuring that their problems will be addressed.

Meanwhile, Punjab State Commission for Women, Chairperson, Raj Lali Gill met the protesting students on Wednesday and assured assistance.

She said that she also met the VC and heard his side.

A committee will be formed in which students' representatives will be involved to address their issues. She expressed hope that the matter will be resolved soon.

On Tuesday, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that a report has been sought from the registrar of the university regarding the students' protest.

He assured the students that justice will prevail. PTI COR CHS HIG