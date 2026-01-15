Patiala police solve murder case involving murder of man over failed affair

Patiala, Jan 15 (PTI) Patiala police have solved a sensational murder case in which a young man was brutally killed following a failed love affair, with investigators revealing that the prime accused was allegedly influenced by crime-based web series on an OTT platform.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Ghanaur DSP Harmandeep Singh Cheema said the accused, Bikramjit Singh, a resident of Jogipur, Patiala, murdered Vikram Singh of Ghanaur after becoming obsessed and enraged over a girl with whom he was previously in contact.

According to DSP Cheema, Vikram Singh, a resident of Ward No. 2, Ghanaur, went missing on December 26, after leaving his village for Patiala by bus.

When he did not return, his family lodged a missing person complaint, following which an FIR dated December 30 under relevant provisions of law was registered.

Despite sustained efforts, the victim could not be traced. On January 3, his decomposed body was recovered from an abandoned house near Panchvati, Urban Estate, Patiala. Following the recovery, Section 103 BNS (murder) was added to the case.

The DSP said the accused lured the victim to Patiala on the pretext of discussing something about the woman.

CCTV footage showed the accused taking Vikram Singh on his motorcycle, roaming around before taking him to a deserted building. There, Bikramjit Singh pushed the victim to the ground and repeatedly struck him on the head with bricks, killing him on the spot. The body was later mauled by animals, indicating the brutality of the crime.

Police investigations revealed that the accused had been in contact with the girl for nearly a year. Later, she stopped responding to him and became closer to Vikram Singh. This development enraged the accused, who planned the murder after being influenced by crime content from OTT web series, the police said.

After the murder, the accused allegedly sent messages to the girl claiming that Vikram Singh had died by suicide and that a suicide note named her, creating fear that she could be implicated. On December 30, the accused abducted her from her home and fled Punjab.

The Patiala Police tracked the accused across multiple cities, including Amritsar, Ayodhya and Varanasi. After a chase spanning over 3,000 km, both the accused and the girl were traced and detained at Patna Railway Station, with the help of the railway police.

The police also arrested the accused's uncle, Satnam Singh, who is already facing a murder conviction and was out on parole. He allegedly helped the accused after the crime by giving him money and advising him to fabricate a story and flee with the girl. Both accused are currently in police custody on remand.

During interrogation, the police recovered the victim's mobile phone, a silver chain and the motorcycle used in the crime.

The girl's family later said that the girl was a minor at the time of the incidents. Based on the father's statement, a POCSO case has been registered at Police Station Kheni Gandian, and further investigation is underway.

DSP Cheema said the accused are on a five-day police remand, and more recoveries and disclosures are expected as the investigation continues. PTI COR SUN KSS KSS