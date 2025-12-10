Patiala SSP going on leave proves his complicity in election malfeasance: Sukhbir Badal

Majitha (Punjab), Dec 10 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said Patiala SSP Varun Sharma's leave proved that he was stopping opposition candidates from filing nominations for the December 14 zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls.

It also proved, he alleged, that it was the police officer who, in an audio clip, was heard directing police to stop the candidates from reaching the nomination centres.

Sharma on Wednesday proceeded on leave till the completion of the two polls.

The Sangrur SSP has been given the additional charge in Patiala in his place.

A few days ago, Badal shared the audio clip on social media and alleged that the Patiala SSP and other officers were conspiring to prevent opposition candidates from filing nominations for the December 14 polls at the behest of the ruling AAP.

Addressing a public gathering at Kathunangal along with party legislator Ganieve Kaur Majithia, Badal said, "A free and fair probe will indict the SSP and prove that Varun Sharma had taken the law into his own hands." Urging the people to support the Majithia family at a time when former minister Bikram Singh Majithia was in jail, Badal said, "Bikram used to fight for you. He ensured unprecedented development in this constituency." The only reason "false" cases were filed against him was because he used to raise the voice of the people, he said.

"Just as the Badal family was acquitted in the disproportionate assets, Majithia will also be acquitted," he said.

Majithia, who is currently lodged in Nabha jail in Patiala, was arrested in June in a disproportionate assets case by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of Sukhbir Badal.

The SAD leader also urged the people to ensure his party's victory in all four zila parishads as well as the majority of block samiti seats.

He said that Talbir Singh Gill, who "backstabbed" the SAD and joined the Aam Aadmi Party, would never be taken back.

"Such persons have defamed the SAD and enriched themselves at the cost of the people," Badal said.

He also requested police officers not to act in a partisan manner in the polls, asserting that if they did so, they should be ready for action against them as per the law.

Badal also spoke on how, during the last 60 years, there had been four Congress chief ministers, including Giani Zail Singh, Darbara Singh, Beant Singh and Amarinder Singh.

"I challenge the Congress party to tell me one thing they did for the state or one major facility they gave to the farmers or the poor," said Badal.

The SAD president said in sharp contrast, Parkash Singh Badal, during his 22 years in power, established thermal plants, universities, cancer institutes and world-class memorials, gave free power to farmers, and introduced old age pension.

"I want to ask you, if everything has been made by the SAD, then why are we indulging in experiments? Let us save Punjab by reaffirming faith in the SAD," he said.

The elections for the zila parishad and panchayat samitis in Punjab are scheduled for December 14, with vote counting to occur three days after the polls. PTI CHS VN VN