Patience and perseverance main qualities that have powered Fadnavis' journey, says wife Amruta

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday cited patience and perseverance as the main qualities of the BJP leader for his political success.

Talking to reporters, she said there is happiness for Fadnavis becoming an MLA for the sixth time and taking oath as the CM for the third time but stressed there is a sense of responsibility for the mandate of the government.

"Patience and perseverance are the main qualities that have taken Devendra Fadnavis to where he is," she said.

Fadnavis, who served as the chief minister of Maharashtra from 2014-2019, had given a slogan 'Me Punha Yein' (I will come back again) in the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls.

However, despite getting 105 seats in 2019 and the BJP's alliance with the Shiv Sena falling apart, he could not come back as chief minister, though he had an 80-hour stint along with Ajit Pawar as his deputy at the time.

He could not become CM in 2022 after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government fell as Eknath Shinde took the top post.

Fadnavis was also mocked over the 'Me Punha Yein' slogan.

Finally, Fadnavis stood tall as the Mahayuti returned with a thumping majority in the recently held polls, with the BJP itself winning 132 seats and coming close to the halfway mark in the 288-member assembly.

"He wanted to come back to work for the welfare of Maharashtra," Fadnavis said. PTI PR BNM