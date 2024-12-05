Patience, loyalty to party and strategic acumen pay off for Fadnavis as he returns as CM

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis, the political stalwart who rose from humble beginnings to become a key figure in Maharashtra politics, was on Thursday evening sworn in as chief minister -- a position he has held twice before.

"Mi Punha Ye-in (I will be back)," he had famously said at the end of his first tenure in the top post in 2019. His detractors mocked him over the resolution when he had to sit in the opposition subsequently; but the BJP leader had the last laugh.

The 54-year-old leader, whose career has been marked by a blend of resilience and strategic manoeuvring, would lead the state for the third time following a decisive showing of the BJP in the November 20 assembly polls.

Fadnavis' political journey has been nothing short of remarkable. From serving as an obscure corporator to becoming the youngest mayor of Nagpur, he has strengthened his status as a prominent leader within his party. Notably, he is only the second Brahmin to serve as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, following the Shiv Sena's Manohar Joshi.

His ascent began in earnest ahead of the 2014 assembly elections, where he garnered significant support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leader Amit Shah. Modi famously referred to him as "Nagpur's gift to the country" during a campaign rally.

Though Modi had launched a campaign blitzkrieg in the 2014 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly polls, a portion of the credit also went to Fadnavis, then state BJP president, for the party's success.

Son of Jan Sangh and later BJP leader late Gangadhar Fadnavis, whom his fellow Nagpur politician Nitin Gadkari calls his "political guru", Devendra cut his teeth in politics at a young age when he joined Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, students wing of RSS, in 1989.

At 22, he became a corporator in the Nagpur civic body and its youngest Mayor in 1997 at age 27.

Fadnavis contested his first assembly election in 1999 and won. There was no looking back for him as he won three subsequent assembly elections. He retained his Nagpur South West seat comfortably in the last month's election.

Unlike many other leaders in Maharashtra, Fadnavis has remained untainted by accusations of corruption.

Among the most articulate Maharashtra politicians, he is also credited with pushing the previous Congress-NCP government into a corner over the alleged irrigation scam.

Fadnavis experienced a setback in the aftermath of the 2019 assembly elections as then united Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray pulled out of the pre-poll alliance over the CM’s post, shattering the BJP leader’s `I will come back again' slogan.

Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister for the second time on November 23, 2019, and Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister. However, before a Supreme Court-ordered no confidence motion could take place, Fadnavis quit on November 26, three days after taking oath as the CM.

Uddhav Thackeray, propped up by Sharad Pawar-led NCP, later became the CM, but quit after senior Sena leader Eknath Shinde split the party in June 2022 and later became the CM.

After Thackeray demitted office following the large-scale desertions in the Sena, many political observers thought that Fadnavis, who they knew was behind the episode, would become the CM. However, the BJP leadership had other plans and a reluctant Fadnavis was asked to occupy the deputy CM’s post.

His tenure in the last two-and-a-half years as Deputy Chief Minister saw a marked resurgence, and the assembly elections results of November 23 came as the much-awaited cherry on the cake.

Though he hails from a politically active family, his father and aunt both served in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Fadnavis has crafted his own distinct political identity.

Fadnavis' first tenure as the CM was characterised by a combination of good governance and effective political manoeuvring. He earned praise for his push to expedite infrastructure projects, gaining favour particularly among urban voters.

However, his term was not without challenges. The state suffered significant crop losses due to erratic weather, and his initial rejection of loan waiver for affected farmers sparked widespread protests.

Another major issue during his tenure was the Maratha community's demand for reservations. Though he passed legislation to meet these demands, the subsequent Supreme Court ruling that overturned the law left many in the Maratha community dissatisfied, blaming Fadnavis for the failure.

The 2019 assembly elections marked a dramatic shift in Fadnavis’ political trajectory. The Shiv Sena’s refusal to join the government unless it shared the Chief Minister’s post led Fadnavis to seek an alternative alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar.

This government, however, was short-lived, collapsing after just 72 hours. Fadnavis then assumed the role of Leader of the Opposition.

In June 2022, following a rebellion within the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis was instructed by the BJP leadership to return to the government as Deputy CM under Shinde.

Although initially reluctant, Fadnavis accepted the role, signalling his loyalty to the party leadership.

Even after a significant loss in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he played a pivotal role in shaping the seat-sharing arrangement between the BJP and Shinde’s faction.

Fadnavis’ career has, thus far, been defined by resilience, adaptability and strategic insight. His ability to adapt and make tactical decisions could prove crucial for him and his party in the coming days.