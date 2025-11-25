Patience wearing thin: Shiv Sena minister reacts after two local office-bearers join BJP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 25 (PTI) The simmering tensions between the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena over "poaching" of workers and leaders of each other seemed to be headed for a showdown, with Sena leader and minister Sanjay Shirsat warning of political consequences.

He also hinted at adopting appropriate measures if the BJP doesn't stop inducting Sena workers and questioned the rationale of a joint contest under the Mahayuti banner in such circumstances.

The latest trigger was back-to-back crossovers of local Shiv Sena leaders Shilparani Wadkar and Ananda Dhoke, the party candidate for Phulambri municipal council president, to the BJP.

"(Leaders of both parties) had decided earlier that workers of both parties would not be accommodated (in each other's fold). We are trying to be patient, but the patience may not last forever.

"If such issues continue to crop up in Mahayuti, then, I think every party has to face consequences in the upcoming elections," the Minister of Social Justice told reporters on Tuesday.

Indicating that Shiv Sena is prepared to escalate the confrontation, Shirsat said that if Sena workers are being inducted (into BJP) to prove an upper hand, the Deputy CM Shinde-led party will also initiate appropriate measures. "This is causing disgruntlement and confusion among the Sena workers. This (admitting Shiv Sena candidates into the BJP fold) should stop, or else, there is no use of contesting as Mahayuti", he added.

Shirsat warned that this trend can also impact the upcoming polls to municipal corporations and Zilla Parishads.

"I think senior leaders should reflect on this", he added.

Referring to local politics, Shirsat said it had been decided that workers from each other's party will not be accommodated.

"However, some people with money and power are not following this (agreement). We will submit a report of these happenings to Deputy CM Eknath Shinde", he said.

He also took a dig at BJP leader and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who had said that political workers keep looking for options.

"Searching options does not mean inducting workers and leaders from allies in your party (BJP). Even Bawankule knows what has been decided", Shirsat added.

The tensions brewing between the two saffron allies burst into the open recently when Shiv Sena ministers, barring Shinde, skipped the weekly cabinet meeting on November 18.

A meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena ministers led by Shinde later brought a truce.

"It was decided that the Mahayuti allies should refrain from inducting each other's leaders", Shinde had said.