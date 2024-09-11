Patient 'assaults' woman junior doctor at govt hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 11 (PTI) A woman junior doctor was allegedly assaulted by a patient at the state-run Gandhi Hospital here on Wednesday.

The Gandhi Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) said that a patient in intoxicated condition "assaulted” the female intern when she was performing her duties at the Casualty department of the hospital at around 3.30 pm. The incident caused concern among junior doctors, it said in a release.

The man in his 60s, said to be mentally unstable, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past three days allegedly "grabbed" the female intern, police said.

CCTV footage of the incident purportedly showed a man suddenly grabbing the woman doctor's hand and holding her by the apron and allegedly attacking her even as some medical staff among others rescued her.

The Gandhi JUDA strongly condemned the incident and called for a swift and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of all medical staff and interns.

The association further demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and measures to prevent such occurrences in the future, adding they reported the incident to the Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital.

The "mentally ill" man, who was admitted to the hospital by his family members, has been accused of grabbing and misbehaving with the female intern, a senior police official said.

A police team reached the hospital after being informed about the incident over 'Dial-100', he said. The security personnel at the hospital handed over the man to the police.

The police official said they are inquiring into the matter and were in the process of registering an FIR based on the complaint. Further investigation was on. PTI VVK GDK VVK SS