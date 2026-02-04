Patient dies after jumping from hospital building in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) A 25-year-old man undergoing treatment for tuberculosis allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the second floor of the government medical college here, police said on Wednesday.

City Circle Officer Pankaj Pant told PTI that Anuj, a resident of Maholi in Sitapur district, was admitted to the medical college and had been undergoing treatment in the tuberculosis ward for the past 11 days.

According to Pant, the patient's condition had deteriorated, following which his family brought him to Shahjahanpur for treatment.

Family members told police that around midnight on Tuesday, Anuj slipped out of the ward unnoticed and jumped from the second floor of the hospital building.

The officer said the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police added.