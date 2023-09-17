Patient dies after jumping from third floor of Lucknow hospital

Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) A patient admitted in the orthopedic ward of King George's Medical University (KGMU) here died allegedly after he jumped from the hospital's third floor on Sunday, police said.

Confirming the death of the patient, the KGMU administration said that a police investigation into the matter is underway.

Ramvriksh (54), a resident of Kushinagar district, was admitted in the orthopedic ward and died after falling from the window of the ward on Sunday morning, KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh told PTI.

Singh said Ramvriksha had suffered a spinal injury and was admitted to the hospital on August 25. Ramvriksha underwent a surgery on September 13.

The spokesperson added that a police investigation in the matter is underway.

However, Keshav Kumar Tiwari, SHO of Chowk police station, said the police have not received any written or oral complaint in this matter, nor has any information been received from the KGMU medical administration. PTI AR CDN RPA