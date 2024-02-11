Patient in unconscious state bitten by rats in ICU of Telangana government hospital

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) A 43-year-old patient undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a state-run hospital in Kamareddy was bitten by rats, which has prompted an enquiry into the incident, health officials said on Sunday.

The patient suffered rat bites on the fingers of the right hand and the back of his heel on Saturday, his attendant informed the patient's doctors, they said.

The patient, who had earlier undergone a surgery at a hospital in Hyderabad had later been shifted to Kamareddy and admitted in the ICU at the hospital a week ago, He is in an unconscious state, a health official said.

An enquiry was ordered following the incident and a senior health official visited the hospital and the patient.

Subsequently, as part of measures initiating disciplinary action against those responsible for the alleged lapses, a memo was issued to them.

According to a preliminary enquiry, rats were able to enter into the ICU as the Dialysis unit beside it is being renovated, for which some dismantling work is being carried out in the hospital. Improper disposal of food by attendants of patients around the bedside and on the hospital premises are also causing the rodent menace, the official said.

He said care would be taken to ensure that such incidents don't recur. PTI VVK ANE