Patient's attendant who tried to enter female doctor's hospital room in 'drunk' state apologises

Indore, Sep 4 (PTI) A patient's attendant, who allegedly tried to enter the room of a 25-year-old woman junior doctor in an inebriated state at the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) here, has apologised to her in writing for his misbehaviour, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident at MYH, among the biggest government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh which is attached to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMMC) in Indore, took place on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday (August 31-September 1).

Taking cognizance of the sordid episode, the hospital administration constituted a four-member committee to probe the matter.

"The attendant of a patient admitted to MYH has apologised in writing to the female junior doctor for his misbehaviour. Accepting the apology, the junior doctor has written to our inquiry committee, saying she does not want any further action in the matter," MGMMC Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit told PTI.

The dean said several steps are being taken to enhance security of female doctors at MYH and other hospitals affiliated to the college.

"We are going to install sirens and panic buttons at different places in hospitals so that female doctors can use them to immediately alert the management in case of any emergency or unpleasant situation," he said.

The dean said security personnel at hospitals are being given 'breath analysers' so that in case of any doubt, they can immediately ascertain whether people roaming in the health facilities have consumed alcohol or not.

After the incident last week, the Junior Doctors Association (JDA) had demanded that the college management get an FIR registered against the attendant.

Security should be tightened at MYH in the wake of the rape and murder of a resident doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month, it had said.