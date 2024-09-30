Patients' attendants misbehaving with healthcare professionals condemnable: President Murmu

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said attendants of patients misbehaving with heathcare professionals is "condemnable".

Adressing the 10th Convocation of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences, RML Hospital, Murmu said doctors make every possible effort to save the life of patients and this was shown during the Covid times.

"Many a time, when something untoward happens, in a fit of rage the attendants of patients misbehave with the healthcare professionals. This is wrong and condemnable," she said.

Despite all efforts if any unfortunate incident happens, then the doctors or the hospital staff should not be misbehaved with.

"No doctor wants harm to a patient but many a time all solutions are not available in science," she said.

Referring to the non-fiction autobiographical book 'When Breath Becomes Air' written by American neurosurgeon Paul Kalanithi, the president said there are so many anecdotes in the book which exhibit the limitations of medical science.

Doctors who see life and death from close quarters understand such limitations and on several occasions they have to take decisions which are tough.

"Doctors work in an environment of pressure and stress, and sometimes they may seem restless but that does not mean they are not serious about their patient," Murmu stated.

She stated that during the Covid pandemic times, it was visible that how doctors and healthcare workers, without caring for their own lives, served and treated people unconditionally. PTI PLB KSS KSS