Patients can lodge complaints regarding cleanliness via QR codes at Jaipur's SMS Hospital

Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) Rajasthan’s largest state-run hospital Sawai Man Singh Hospital has installed QR codes that allow people to register complaints regarding cleanliness at the facility, the hospital administration said.

Advertisment

Superintendent of the hospital Dr Achal Sharma said that QR codes have been pasted at several places, including corridors, of the main building and the Bangar hospital attached to it. In the last around ten days, there have been several complaints on the system that were promptly addressed.

"The initiative was taken on the instructions of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma who saw this system in a super specialty hospital in Udaipur. A person can upload pictures by scanning QR code through a mobile phone,” Sharma said.

“The complaint is sent to the supervisor and it is immediately resolved. This system is being expanded and now QR codes are being installed at more places such as wards," he said.

Advertisment

The chief minister has reviewed the cleanliness of Sawai Man Singh Hospital during a visit.

During his visit to the hospital, he had expressed displeasure over the poor sanitation system and had instructed officials of the medical health department to improve the basic facilities in every hospital of the state including SMS hospital of Jaipur.

In a bid to monitor the cleanliness in SMS hospital, QR codes have been installed, allowing patients and their family members to send complaints in writing. They can lodge complaints regarding unclean wards, toilets or corridors by taking photos on their phones and scanning the QR code. The complaints are resolved shortly, Sharma said. PTI SDA SKY SKY