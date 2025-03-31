Patients' families to get meal at Rs 10 in govt hospital in Tripura capital

Agartala, Mar 31 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday launched a service that will provide meals at Rs 10 to the relatives of patients admitted to the state-run GBP Hospital here.

Initially, the Rogi Kalyan Samity of the hospital and Rotary Club, a charitable organisation, has set a target of preparing 100 meals per day and the quantity might go up if demand grows.

"The GBP Hospital is the premier healthcare hospital in the state. Many people from rural areas visit it while accompanying patients. They face trouble getting food," the chief minister told the reporters after flagging off the project.

"Today, the Rogi Kalyan Samity and Rotary Club started providing midday meals to the relatives of the patients at Rs 10 per plate. The people who will get food for Rs 10 per meal seem happy with the initiative," the CM said.

Indoor patients get food free of cost.

"A meal with vegetables, dal and egg at Rs 10 is very good. Initially, 100 meals will be sold and might be increased if the situation requires," he said.

Saha said the government has already decided to set up a shelter house in Agartala for the people visiting the capital town for various purposes.

"The BJP government has been working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who always wants to serve the downtrodden people," Saha said.

The budget passed in the Assembly for the financial year 2025-26 has allocated funds for setting up a shelter house in the city, he said.

The people who visit the capital will get lodging and food at a subsidised rate in the proposed shelter house, the CM added. PTI PS SBN SBN