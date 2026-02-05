Patil welcomes initiative to discuss proposed Bengaluru-Pune-Mumbai high-speed rail corridor

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) Karnataka Minister M B Patil on Thursday welcomed the initiative taken by Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and H D Kumaraswamy to discuss the proposed Bengaluru-Pune-Mumbai high-speed rail corridor, saying the issue should be taken to its logical conclusion without political considerations.

Speaking to reporters here, Minister for Large and Medium Industries said he had raised the need for a high-speed rail corridor connecting Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai immediately after the presentation of the union budget, citing its importance for regional connectivity and economic growth.

"Immediately after the budget, I said there was a need for a high-speed rail corridor between Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai. I thank Union Ministers Joshi and Kumaraswamy for taking up the matter with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. There is no politics in this. It should not remain a discussion alone, and I appeal that it be taken to its logical conclusion," Patil said.

He said improved connectivity between Bengaluru, the country’s technology capital, and Mumbai, the financial capital, would benefit large parts of central and northern Karnataka as well as western Maharashtra.

Referring to the union budget announcements, Patil said the Centre had proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, including Bengaluru-Hyderabad and Bengaluru-Chennai.

"While this is welcome, these two corridors will not bring significant benefits to our state. If a Bengaluru-Pune-Mumbai corridor is implemented, regions such as Tumakuru, Davanagere, Hubballi, Belagavi, Sangli and Kolhapur will benefit, boosting economic and industrial growth," he added.

Patil said he had made this point on budget day itself and welcomed the fact that the two union ministers had now acted in that direction.

He added that it was encouraging that Joshi and Kumaraswamy had focused on the issue and reiterated that such matters "should not be politicised." "Letters have been written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister V Somanna regarding this project," he said. PTI GMS SSK