Patna-based educator writes to Prez, PM demanding cancellation of last month's BPSC exam

Patna, Jan 22 (PTI) Patna-based educator Motiur Rahman Khan, also known as Guru Rahman, on Wednesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others demanding cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam held last month.

Rahman claimed that he wrote the letters using his own blood.

He added that he would also send copies of the letter to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and BPSC’s chairman and secretary.

Displaying a cut mark on his hand from which he claimed to have drawn blood, Guru Rahman told reporters, "This is just a trailer… if the need arises, I can go to any extent for the cause of students. Protesting aspirants simply want cancellation of the December 13 exam of the BPSC. Students are sitting on dharna for the last 34 days. The BPSC seems to have no shame." "I want justice for the protesting students. I have written letters to the President, PM, CM, Governor, BPSC chairman and secretary seeking cancellation of the Combined Competitive Exams (CCE) conducted by the BPSC on December 13. Students want a re-exam", Rahman said.

"I can go to any extent for students. I can chop off my head also for their cause", he added.

Meanwhile, a group of protesting students held a dharna outside the state BJP office demanding cancellation of the exam.

Some of them went inside the party office and wanted to meet deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary and state BJP president Dilip Jaisawal over the issue. However, both leaders were not present inside. The students were later removed from there by police.

The CCE, conducted by the BPSC on December 13, has been in the eye of a storm over allegations of question paper leak. Even as the government dismissed the allegation, a fresh test was conducted for more than 12,000 candidates who had appeared in the exam at a centre in Patna. PTI PKD MNB