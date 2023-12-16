Patna district administration to conduct fresh security audit of all court premises: DM

Patna, Dec 16 (PTI) A day after an undertrial prisoner was gunned down in the crowded Danapur court premises in the state capital, the district administration has decided to conduct a fresh security audit of all court premises in Patna in a bid to check such incidents in future.

Abhishek Singh alias Chhote Sarkar, a resident of Sikanderpur, and an undertrial prisoner involved in several cases of heinous crime, was shot dead by two armed assailants in Danapur court premises on Friday. The prisoner was brought to the court from Beur Central Jail for production in a criminal case. Two shooters, allegedly minors involved in the murder, were caught by the police.

Terming the incident a matter of serious concern, Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh told PTI on Saturday, "We have decided to conduct a fresh security audit of all court premises in Patna, including Danapur, after yesterday's incident. Earlier also a similar exercise was done…but now it needs to be reviewed to check such incidents in future. Yesterday's incident is a matter of serious concern".

"We will soon constitute a team of experts to conduct a security audit of all court complexes in Patna. The audit will include a fresh assessment of deployment of adequate security personnel, round-the-clock monitoring of court buildings through CCTV cameras having high resolution, good coverage area, more installation of metal detectors and X-ray scanners, etc", said the DM.

He further said all persons who enter court complexes need to be frisked thoroughly at the entry points of the court complexes. "We will ensure that the latest technologies in metal detection, baggage scanning, etc, are employed. Besides, we will also ensure that only authorised vehicles with requisite stickers should be permitted inside court complexes", said Singh.

Abhishek belonged to Sikandarpur village near Bihta in Patna district. He was attacked by two armed assailants when he was being escorted to a trial court from the lock-up. The incident took place at around 1.30 pm on Friday.

"There were several cases, pertaining to heinous crime, registered against Abhishek Singh at different police stations in the state. Cases included: Murder (8), extortion (2) and three cases were related to arms act", said the Patna Police in a post on X on Friday.

"Both shooters are being quizzed by the investigators to ascertain their motive. A case has also been registered in this regard and further investigation is on", said the official. PTI PKD RG