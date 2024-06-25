Patna DM among six IAS officers transferred in Bihar

Patna, Jun 25 (PTI) IAS officer Chandrashekhar Singh, currently serving as special secretary in Bihar's cabinet secretariat department, was appointed as the DM of Patna on Tuesday. He replaces Shirsat Kapil Ashok, who has been reassigned as managing director of the Bihar State Road Development Corporation Ltd.

Alongside these changes, four IAS officers were also transferred. Himanshu Shrama (IAS-2011) has been appointed as chief executive officer of Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (JEEVIKA).

Nilesh Ramchandra Deore, returning to his state cadre from central deputation, has been appointed as MD of North Bihar Power Distribution Company.

Aditya Prakash takes on the role of secretary in the health department while Lakshman Tiwary has been appointed as officer on special duty in the Revenue and Land Reforms department. PTI PKD MNB