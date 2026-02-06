Patna police reaches MP Pappu Yadav's house to arrest him in connection with 35-year-old case

Patna, Feb 06 (PTI) A Patna police team on Friday reached the residence of Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav to arrest him in connection with a 35-year-old case, even as the parliamentarian alleged that he was being targeted for criticising the Nitish Kumar government in the state.

High drama took place at the Purnea MP's residence in Mandiri locality of the city where Yadav told the visiting police team to "go back" while promising that he would turn up before the court on Saturday.

"I have come back after attending the Parliament session. I am aware of the court summons and will be appearing tomorrow. But the policemen, some of whom came in civil dress, are behaving badly", he told PTI video.

Yadav claimed that he was being targeted because he has been criticising the state government, especially with regard to a NEET aspirant's recent death which has been handed over to CBI.

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma told PTI that "a warrant was issued by the MP/MLA court here in connection with a 1995 case after Yadav failed to appear before it. We therefore sent a team to produce him before court". PTI PKD NAC MNB