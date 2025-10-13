Patna police seizes explosive materials, firearm, arrest five people

Patna, Oct 13 (PTI) Patna Police has seized a huge cache of explosive materials meant for manufacturing firecrackers, along with a pistol and three cartridges and arrested five people in this connection, an officer said.

The seizures and arrests were made over the past 40 hours under a special drive, 'Operation Jakhira', which is being carried out across the city's western region, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh on Sunday said, "Police have recovered one country-made pistol, three live cartridges, one vehicle, and 392 kilogramme of explosive materials probably meant for manufacturing firecrackers during coordinated raids in Beur and IIT Amhara police station areas." The SP said cases have been registered and further legal action is being taken.

Acting on input, a special police team was constituted, which raided both locations and arrested five accused, Singh said.

A statement issued by police said in the Beur area, Mukund Kumar alias Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Vishunpur Pakri, was arrested with a vehicle, a country-made pistol, and three live cartridges. A case has been registered at Rupaspur police station under the Arms Act.

In the IIT Amhara area on Saturday night, four people — Md Arman Alam (37), Md Raja (31), Md Aftab alias Ali Imam (20), and Md Sonu Alam alias Pyaju (35) — were arrested from Taranagar village for possession of explosives.

A case has been lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Explosives Act, 1908, and Copyright Act, 1957.

Police said some of the accused have prior criminal records, and investigations are underway to trace the source and intended use of the explosives. PTI SUK RG