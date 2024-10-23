Patna Police to book those involved in illicit liquor trade under Crime Control Act, PMLA

Patna (Bihar), Oct 23 (PTI) Days after the death of over 30 people for allegedly consuming spurious liquor in three districts of dry Bihar, the Patna Police have decided to invoke stringent Crime Control Act (CCA) against those involved in illicit liquor trade, a top officer said on Wednesday.

The CCA will be invoked against those, who were earlier arrested in connection with the violation of the state prohibition laws and are now out on bail, he said.

Office of the Superintendent of Police (Patna-East) issued a statement during the day, directing all "station house officers to keep an eye on the accused, earlier arrested for the alleged violation of prohibition laws".

"All SHOs of the district should submit proposals/reports pertaining to invoking CCA against them as a preventive action. Those accused in the violation of prohibition laws, who are out on bail, must be verified," the statement said.

The move is being taken as a "preventive measure to check the sale and manufacturing of liquor" in the district, it added.

"All SHOs are also directed to submit proposals/reports for initiating inquiry against the accused of prohibition cases under the stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)", it said.

If the accused persons are booked under the provisions of the PMLA, the authorities will initiate proceedings to attach their movable and immovable properties.

Commenting on the move of the district police, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra, told PTI, "The proposal of invoking CCA against the accused in violation of the prohibition laws is to keep them in preventive custody for a certain period to ensure effective implementation of the prohibition laws." All SHOs of rural areas of the district have been directed to organise the 'Chowkidaari Parade' in their respective jurisdiction and collect intelligence to check this organised crime, the SSP said.

"The SHOs of urban areas have been directed to collect intelligence through beat police officers. Officials have been directed to destroy the supply chain of liquor and take action against those involved in it. They have also been asked to conduct searches at shops that provide bottles for packing illicit liquor in their respective areas," he said.

They have also been directed to submit action-taken reports against police officers/personnel/chowkidars found involved in illegal trade, the statement said.

The move of Patna Police assumes significance after a hooch tragedy that killed 37 people in Siwan, Saran and Gopalganj districts last week.

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government imposed a total ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol on 5 April 2016. PTI PKD BDC