Patna to soon get water metro services: Sonowal

Patna, Jun 16 (PTI) Water metro services will soon begin in Patna, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Monday, stating that the city will become a hub of the inland water transport system on the Ganga.

The announcement was made with a few months left for the state's assembly elections.

Addressing a consultation meeting here on the development of inland water transport in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, Sonowal said the Modi government was committed to harnessing the full potential of river systems for cargo, tourism and local livelihoods.

"The water metro system will connect both banks of the river and offer a clean, efficient, and modern urban mobility solution for Patna. The National Inland Navigation Institute is being upgraded as a centre of excellence with fresh investment," he said.

"Over the last 11 years, the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi has made India's inland waterways vibrant engines of green growth and connectivity. The National Waterway 1, spanning UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, stands at the heart of this revival. We are committed to harnessing the full potential of our river systems for cargo, tourism and local livelihoods. Bihar, blessed by the sacred Ganga, is poised to emerge as a key inland waterways transport hub," he added.

The Centre is working hand-in-hand with all states on NW 1 to make inland water transport a pillar of India's sustainable, multimodal future, Sonowal said, maintaining that rivers are now the lifelines of the country's economy.

"As part of the National Waterway 1, stretching 1,390 km from Varanasi to Haldia, Bihar will see the development of two terminals in Patna, along with the establishment of a vessel repair and manufacturing centre along the Ganga," he said.

"Sixteen community jetties will be constructed across various districts, and Kalu Ghat will be developed into a state-of-the-art waterway centre. A dedicated task force will be formed to explore further possibilities for inland navigation and water-based commerce in 12 districts along the Ganga river in the state," he said.

Sonowal said the development of NW 1 will create jobs, boost tourism, and make Bihar a key player in India's economic growth.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is at present conducting 10,000 km of longitudinal surveys per month to assess Least Available Depth (LAD), with coverage set to expand from 11 states in 2024 to 22 states and four Union Territories by 2027, he said.

The meeting was attended by Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, Bihar's Deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, UP's Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, West Bengal's Waterways and Irrigation Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia, and IWAI Chairman Vijay Kumar. PTI PKD SOM