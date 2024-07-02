Patna University gets new VC

Patna, Jul 2 (PTI) Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Tuesday appointed the new vice-chancellor (VC) of Patna University, an official notification said.

Arlekar, who is also the chancellor of the varsity, appointed Prof Ajay Kumar Singh from a panel submitted by the search committee.

"...after effective and meaningful consultation with the State Government on the panel submitted by the Search Committee, constituted for recommending a panel of names, for the post of VC, Patna University, Patna, the Chancellor has been pleased to appoint Prof Ajay Kumar Singh as VC of Patna University (Patna) for a period of three years from the date he assumes the charge of the office," the Raj Bhavan notification said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met the governor and discussed the issue with him, sources said. PTI PKD SBN SBN