Patna Zoo closed till March 7 following bird flu detection in nearby area

Patna, Feb 28 (PTI) The authorities of the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, popularly known as Patna Zoo, in the Bihar capital, decided to close the facility to visitors from Saturday to March 7 following confirmation of avian influenza (H5N1) in poultry samples collected from a research centre in a nearby area.

According to a statement issued by the office of the District Animal Husbandry Officer in Patna on Friday, samples taken from chickens at the Poultry Research and Training Centre at Bihar Veterinary College tested positive for avian influenza (H5N1).

"Since Patna Zoo falls within a one-kilometre radius of the centre where H5N1 was detected, an immediate closure of the zoo to the public has been ordered until March 7 as a precautionary measure,” the zoo director said in a statement.

The measure has been taken in accordance with the Centre’s Action Plan for Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza, said the statement.

Officials stated that the zoo is implementing all preventive and disinfection measures within its premises, in accordance with the Centre's action plan to safeguard both wildlife and zoo staff.