Patna Zoo using oil heaters, UV lights as part of winter care for animals: Director

Patna, Dec 28 (PTI) The Patna Zoo authorities are using oil heaters, fluorescent and UV lights as part of winter care for animals, an official said.

Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, popularly called Patna Zoo, houses numerous animals and has been categorised as a 'large' zoo by the central zoo authority.

Patna Zoo director Hemant Patil said, "We face a lot of challenges in helping animals adapt to the changing weather during harsh winters." The software engineer-turned IFS officer said this year, the Patna Zoo has introduced 'oil heaters' instead of rod heaters and blowers in carnivore cells.

"This is a significant upgrade because blowers and rod heaters, which were used earlier, led to an increase in CO2 composition and hampered oxygen supply, which negatively affected animals," Patil said.

Oil heaters, on the contrary, he said, allow for automated moderation and maintain the oxygen level.

"In the reptiles section, including snakes, we have replaced tube lights and 100-watt bulbs with fluorescent and UV lights, which are quite effective in maintaining temperature," he said.

On other arrangements for animals' winter care, the zoo director said, "On the routine end, we place paddy straws in various cells, increase animals' intake of food, particularly immunity and metabolism boosting items like chyawanprash to primates, honey and sugarcane to bears." Patil said the elephants have their own way of keeping it safe during winters. However, oil massage is done daily to keep them immune to winter.

He estimated that around 1.5 to 2 litres of mustard oil is utilised for massage daily The Patna Zoo director emphasised that one of the major focuses this year has been to change the bloodlines of animals in the zoo through innovative changes in inbreeding patterns.

"We are also looking for male-to-male swaps from other zoos in the country in order to change the bloodline so that animals can be prevented from certain genetic diseases. Luckily, we have not witnessed any considerable spread of such diseases thus far, but the time has arrived to change the bloodline," he said.

Patil highlighted that Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park is categorised as a 'large' zoo by the Central Zoo Authority. There is a limited number of 'large' zoos across the country, and they have more or less the same species of animals.

"We can swap animals, particularly males, across these zoos to change the bloodline of animals," he stressed.

He hinted that authorities here are in talks with certain international zoos to "bring in some animals" as part of an exchange, which could serve as a point of attraction for children and is important from a conservation perspective.

"Let it be a surprise element for now, and get it done probably in a couple of months," Patil said.

He said that the zoo administration also aims to increase attraction points in the botany section. "Fern and cactus houses are to be upgraded, and entry areas are being beautified." "Our main focus is on cleanliness, apart from the regular infrastructure upgrades," Patil added.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had made a surprise visit to the zoo on Thursday and took stock of the arrangements and developments.

"The CM made a surprise visit here on Thursday and was very happy to see the developments. He assured of all possible assistance from the government's side. He is very positive in this regard," Patil said. PTI SUK RG