Patnaik accuses Odisha BJP govt of 'betraying' farmers

Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (PTI) BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday accused the Odisha government of "betraying" farmers, alleging that they are forced to spend winter nights under open skies to sell their paddy in state-run mandis.

Taking to social media, Patnaik alleged, "The entire paddy procurement system in the state has collapsed, leaving farmers exploited, helpless, and frustrated by the government itself. In biting cold winds, farmers are spending nights in the mandis guarding their hard-earned paddy." Stating that the farmers are now protesting on national highways demanding smoothening of paddy procurement, Patnaik asked, "When will the government procure the farmers' paddy?" He made the allegations a day after holding the state government responsible for the sufferings of people due to "No PUC, No Fuel" policy, which he described as "policy flip-flops".

He alleged that the state’s BJP government has completely failed in enforcement of the Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms.

"The BJP's double-engine government came to power after making numerous promises to farmers. But after coming to power, have all those promises gone down the drain? From announcing a bonus on paddy procurement to showing dreams to farmers, the government has left farmers disillusioned at every step," he said.

Patnaik alleged that the BJP government’s assurances of respecting farmers have turned out to be false promises.

"In exchange for respect, farmers feel utterly disrespected and exploited at every turn. Even as farmers are protesting because they can't sell their own hard-earned paddy, this government calls them ‘nuisance-makers’. Is this what the double-engine government means by respecting farmers?" he asked.

BJP leaders were not immediately available for comment. PTI AAM AAM MNB