Patnaik alleges BJP acting against tribal interests as agitators demand stopping of Polavaram work

Malkangiri (Odisha), Feb 28 (PTI) BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Friday came down heavily on the ruling BJP at the Centre and accused it of acting against the interests of tribals to protect its political interests.

The leader of the opposition in the Odisha Assembly made the remark while virtually addressing a protest rally against the Polavaram project, which is being constructed in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Patnaik alleged that with the Modi-3 government allocating about Rs 18,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh for early completion of the Polavaram project, the Centre is funding the project to serve the political interests of the saffron party.

He criticised the Centre's allocation of funds for Polavaram project, calling it an example of "funds being distributed to states based on political considerations," which he said goes against the spirit of the federal structure.

He alleged that the BJP was backing the Andhra Pradesh government at the expense of tribal welfare because the ruling TDP is a part of the NDA.

"It is evident that for the BJP, political interests outweigh the interests of tribals," Patnaik said, claiming that the Polavaram project would adversely affect tribals across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Patnaik warned that several villages under Padia and Motu blocks would be submerged in the backwaters if the project's water storage capacity was maintained at 50 lakh cusecs.

However, Patnaik said he was optimistic that Odisha's tribal leader Jual Oram, who is the Union minister in-charge of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, would protect the interest of tribals in Odisha and neighbouring states.

Patnaik said his party would continue to fight for protection of tribal interest and support the anti-Polavaram agitation.

The delegates of at least 14 major tribal organisations under the banner of Joint Action Committee on Polavaram held a massive rally at Motu in Odisha's Malkangiri district.

The delegates alleged that the backwaters of Polavaram dam project would submerge their land and livelihood. Apart from BJD, BSP and some other parties supported the Joint Action Committee on Polavaram even though the Congress maintained a distance from it.

Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam said his party is opposed to Polavaram project but did not participate in the rally of the Joint Action Committee on Polavaram as the BJD is a part of it.

He alleged that BJD was equally responsible, along with the BJP, for the construction of the Polavaram project which will submerge several tribal villages in Malkangiri district.

However, BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra said his party was opposing the Polavaram project after knowing that the work was done in violation of the provisions of the 1980 Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) Award. The then BJD government in Odisha had moved the Supreme Court in 2007 opposing the unilateral design change of the Polavaram project.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee on Polavaram adopted key resolutions at its rally, condemning unilateral funding approval, contradictory data on submergence and alleged neglect of tribal rights.

It demanded that a high-level delegation from the central government and Odisha must visit the affected areas to assess the potential impact of the project.

The work at the Polavaram dam site should be stopped immediately till all submergence issues in Malkangiri district of Odisha are settled and also in Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the resolution said.

The committee also decided that a legal battle will be initiated in the Supreme Court to seek a stay on further construction of the project until all environmental and legal procedures were followed.

It said that an independent backwater studies should be conducted, with representation from all affected states, to evaluate the potential impacts more accurately and mandatory public hearing must be held in Malkangiri, Odisha, before granting any further environmental clearances or approvals for the project.

The committee demanded that there should be no displacement without a comprehensive rehabilitation plan that guarantees compensation, alternative livelihoods, and protection of land rights for all affected families. PTI COR AAM MNB AAM ACD