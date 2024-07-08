Naveen Patnaik appoints new BJD spokespersons

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik has appointed a fresh panel of party spokespersons, following the BJD's dismal show in the recently concluded Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha.

Patnaik appointed Santrupt Mishra, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Amar Patnaik, Sasmit Patra and Pradeep Kumar Majhi as party's national spokespersons.

In an order, Patnaik on Sunday said, "... the new state-level office bearers will be appointed soon." Newly inducted senior BJD leader Santrupt Mishra has also been appointed as political secretary to party president Naveen Patnaik.

The BJD has also appointed 14 leaders as its state spokespersons.

Senior leader Pratap Jena has been appointed as state media coordinator while Swayam Prakash Mohapatra is the social media coordinator. Party leaders Lelin Mohanty and Priyabrata Majhi have been appointed as media coordinators.

In the 2024 state Assembly elections, the BJD, which ruled the state for 24 years, won 51 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly and failed to win a single Lok Sabha seat in the state.