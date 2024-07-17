Patnaik asks BJD MLAs to monitor work of various govt depts, raise issues in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar, Jul 17 (PTI) BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has asked party MLAs to closely monitor the activities of different government departments and raise issues pertaining to those in the Odisha Assembly, a party release said on Wednesday.

The Biju Janata Dal has 51 MLAs, including Patnaik, in the 147-member assembly in the eastern state.

"The BJD president has allotted different departments to various MLAs for close monitoring, interventions in assembly and other issues relating to the department concerned," the party release said.

Stating that Opposition works as a watchdog for public interest in a democracy, it said that by keeping a close watch on the performance of various departments of the state government and actively participating in the discussions related to them in the assembly, it can help protect the rights of the people of the state.

Patnaik has for the first time become the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly.

The first session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on July 22 with Governor Raghubar Das's address. The budget for the 2024-25 fiscal will be presented on July 25.

The BJP has formed the government in the state by winning 78 seats in the 147-member assembly, while the BJD bagged 51 seats, the Congress 14, the CPI (M) one. Three Independent candidates also emerged victorious. PTI AAM AAM ACD