Patnaik asks BJD’s student, youth wing chiefs to be polite and graceful

Bhubaneswar, Aug 29 (PTI) Amidst reported discontent within party ranks over recent appointments in its frontal organisations, BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Friday urged the newly appointed heads of the party's youth and student wings to work as a team and remain polite and graceful in public conduct.

Patnaik said this after meeting newly appointed Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) president Ipsita Sahu and Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) chief Chinmaya Sahu in the presence of the new advisors of both wings.

"It was a very healthy interaction. Patnaik advised the young leaders to travel across the state and engage with students and youth from various districts," a statement by the party said.

Patnaik said he has high hopes on the newly appointed student and youth wing presidents and suggested them to remain "polite and graceful", while constantly connecting with people and addressing their problems across the state.

They were also advised to focus on social media and actively propagate the party’s ideals and commitments.

"Patnaik also encouraged them to work together as a team to resolve the issues faced by the students and youth of Odisha," the statement said.

Apart from BYJD and BCJD presidents, advisors Byomkesh Ray, Amaresh Patri, Sanjit Mohanty, Rajendra Kumar Sahu, Debesh Acharya, Debi Ranjan Tripathy, Subhashish Khuntia, and Souvic Biswal were also present at the meeting held at Patnaik’s residence.

The outreach came just hours after a section of BCJD members, reportedly unhappy with Ipsita Sahu’s elevation, held a separate meeting in the city.

However, Ipsita denied any internal rift, claiming the student wing was functioning cohesively. PTI AAM AAM MNB