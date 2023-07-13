Patnaik asks new govt recruits to contribute to transform Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jul 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked the newly recruited government officials to make efforts to see Odisha transformed faster. Patnaik said this while attending the 'Nijukti Parba' where 181 new officers of different departments joined the state government.

The 181 officials included 104 teacher educators in School and Mass Education Department, 62 assistant director law in the Home department and 15 assistant director statistic in the Planning and Convergence department.

"All of us have a common objective to see Odisha transform in the fastest time possible. All of us need to serve Odisha with a kind of passion that no one has seen ever," Patnaik told the newly recruited officials.

There is nothing more happiness than to see our motherland transform where we have a significant contribution, he said, adding the efforts the new recruits made to build their career, the same efforts are also required to build a new, empowered Odisha.

He said that the new officers are highly educated, talented and committed youths. Patnaik said he has great hope and confidence in them.

The CM also expressed confidence that the contribution of the new recruits to the state will have a significant impact on the transformation process.

He said that teacher educators will have a significant role in developing realistic and progressive curriculum and textbooks for school children. The quality of teacher training is critical for transforming the classroom practices and integrating technology by use of smart classrooms and ICT laboratory, he added.

Assistant Directors of Law, he said, are required to assist the government for timely and accurate handling of various cases. It will help the public in obtaining justice and the rightful fulfilment of their obligations, thus fostering good governance, he said.

Statistics Assistant Directors have a huge role in the planning process, he said. PTI AAM AAM RG