Patnaik bats for adoption of new tech, professionals with domain expertise in vigilance dept

Bhubaneswar, Oct 30 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday urged the vigilance department to take steps for infusion of new technology and engage more professionals with domain expertise.

Patnaik, during a function organised on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week, also asserted his government has adopted a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to corruption so that public services are made available to people in a fair and transparent manner.

“The department should take steps for adoption of new technology and engage professionals with necessary expertise for effective detection of ‘benami’ transactions, money laundering, corruption through digital transactions and investments in cryptocurrencies,” he said.

According to the latest statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Odisha’s Vigilance Department is among the “top performing anti-corruption agencies in the country” in all major parameters, the CM said.

Vigilance Director Yeshwant Kumar Jethwa said in 2022 and 2023 so far, the department has unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 268 crore with “record seizures of concealed ill-gotten cash”. PTI BBM RBT