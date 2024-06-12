Patnaik centre of attraction in BJP govt's oath-taking ceremony in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jun 12 (PTI) Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik was the centre of attraction at the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government, held here on Wednesday.

Patnaik, who shared the stage with top BJP leaders, was seen discussing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the oath-taking ceremony was over.

Four-time MLA and tribal leader from Keonjhar district Mohan Charan Majhi was sworn in as the first BJP chief minister of Odisha at a ceremony here attended by PM Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers.

Senior BJP leader and Patnagarh MLA KV Singh Deo and debutant from Nimapara assembly segment Pravati Parida took oath as deputy chief ministers.

Once Patnaik reached Bhubaneswar's Janata Maidan, the venue for the swearing-in ceremony, he was welcomed by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The veteran BJD leader was also seen shaking hands with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP president J P Nadda, union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh, who were on the stage during the programme, greeted the former chief minister of Odisha. Patnaik also reciprocated them with a smiling face.

Patnaik attended the event after Majhi personally invited him. A delegation of the BJP had earlier invited him to the programme.