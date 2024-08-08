National

Naveen Patnaik condoles death of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Buddhadeb Bhattacharya

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (File image)

Bhubaneswar: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Thursday condoled the death of West Bengal’s ex-CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and said he would be remembered for his contribution to nation-building.

Bhattacharjee died on Thursday at his Kolkata residence, following old age-related ailments, CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim said.

Taking to X, Patnaik, the former Odisha CM, said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former West Bengal Chief Minister #BuddhadebaBhattacharjee. He will be remembered for his probity in public life, welfare initiatives and his contribution to nation-building. My condolences to the bereaved family members and admirers. Om Shanti.”

The veteran Left leader was 80 and is survived by his wife Meera and daughter Suchetana, who underwent gender change surgery.

Naveen Patnaik Buddhadeb Bhattacharya West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Political career
Subscribe