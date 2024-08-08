Naveen Patnaik condoles death of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Bhubaneswar: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Thursday condoled the death of West Bengal’s ex-CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and said he would be remembered for his contribution to nation-building.

Bhattacharjee died on Thursday at his Kolkata residence, following old age-related ailments, CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim said.

Taking to X, Patnaik, the former Odisha CM, said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former West Bengal Chief Minister #BuddhadebaBhattacharjee. He will be remembered for his probity in public life, welfare initiatives and his contribution to nation-building. My condolences to the bereaved family members and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former West Bengal Chief Minister #BuddhadebBhattacharya. He will be remembered for his probity in public life, welfare initiatives and his contribution to nation building. My condolences to the bereaved family members and… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 8, 2024

The veteran Left leader was 80 and is survived by his wife Meera and daughter Suchetana, who underwent gender change surgery.