Patnaik condoles death of six people in Jaipur hospital blaze

Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 (PTI) BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Monday condoled the death of six people in a blaze at a hospital in Jaipur.

At least six patients died in a massive fire at an ICU of state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in the Rajasthan capital, officials said on Monday.

Patnaik, the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, said in a post on X, "Deeply saddened to know about the loss of precious lives in a fire accident at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in #Jaipur, Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time. Praying for the swift recovery of those who have sustained injuries." PTI AAM AAM ACD