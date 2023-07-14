Patnaik congratulates ISRO scientists on successful launch of Chandrayan-3

Bhubaneswar, Jul 14 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday congratulated ISRO scientists on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan 3 from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Friday, eyeing a rare feat in moon exploration so far only accomplished by the US, China and the former Soviet Union Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said: "Heartiest congratulations to @isro scientists on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3, the nation’s third mission to our celestial neighbour. The historic journey to the Moon is yet another momentous leap for the country’s space exploration and scientific advancement. #ISRO." Odisha’s Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said that he as an Indian feel proud of the rare feet of the ISRO.

"As a state Odisha has some contribution towards the Chandrayaan-3. About 25,000 components were manufactured in the state and sent for the Chandrayaan-3. This time both lander and rover have been strengthened and we are optimistic about the soft landing," he said.

The engineers, technicians and students of Central Tool Room and Training Center (CTTC), Bhubaneswar which manufactured several flow control valves used in LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-III), sensors and regulators for the Chandrayaan-3 launch vehicle, assembled at the institute to celebrate the feat.

The scientists and students also assembled at different places including schools to witness the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission.

Meanwhile, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art of Chandrayaan-3 by using 500 steel bowls and putting up a message 'Bijayee Bhava' at Puri beach.

Pattnaik has created a 22-ft-long sand art of Chandrayaan-3 using 15 tonnes of sand. Students of his sand art school joined hands with him in creating the sculpture. PTI AAM AAM RG