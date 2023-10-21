Patnaik congratulates ISRO team on Gaganyaan Mission

Bhubaneswar, Oct 21 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday congratulated the team of scientists involved in the successful launching of the first test flight of India’s Gaganyaan mission. It is a proud moment for Indians, Patnaik said in a post on X.

“Congratulate the scientists of @isro on successfully launching the first test flight of #Gaganyaan mission. It is a proud moment for us as India takes another giant leap towards launching the crewed spacecraft into space. #ISRO,” he said.

The ISRO scientists on Saturday launched the rocket carrying payloads related to crew safety in the Gaganyaan mission with precision from Sriharikota and achieved the goal of Crew Module and Crew Escape separation. PTI AAM NN